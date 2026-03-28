Residents in parts of far north-west NSW are being urged to stay informed as rising floodwaters move through multiple river systems, with minor to moderate flooding forecast across several districts over the coming days.

Advice-level warnings were issued by the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) on Saturday for low-lying areas around Angledool, Brenda and Goodooga, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting river level rises linked to a flood peak moving downstream from Queensland.

"The main flood peak along the Lower Balonne River in Queensland is now downstream of Dirranbandi," the SES said on Saturday afternoon.

The SES said floodwaters from the Lower Balonne River are travelling through the Culgoa, Birrie, Bokhara and Narran river systems, with impacts expected over coming days.

The Narran River at Angledool is already experiencing minor flooding, with moderate flooding possible from early next week.

At Brenda, the Culgoa River is below minor flood level but expected to reach about 4.90 metres from Monday, while at Goodooga, both the Birrie and Bokhara rivers are forecast to reach minor flood levels early in the week as upstream flows arrive.

Flooding impacts are expected across low-lying rural areas, with warnings that roads, bridges and causeways along rivers and creeks may be affected, and unsealed roads could become impassable. In the Angledool district, Angledool Road may close at the Narran River Bridge, potentially cutting direct access to Collarenebri.

Primary producers are advised to move livestock and equipment to higher ground, with relocation of stock likely in some areas.

The NSW SES is urging residents to monitor conditions closely and prepare for possible isolation, warning: “Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in floodwater – it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it’s flooded, forget it.”

For more information, residents are advised to follow updates from the NSW SES, Bureau of Meteorology and Live Traffic NSW, listen to local ABC radio, or use the Hazards Near Me app.