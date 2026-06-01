Narromine and Trangie branches of the Country Women's Association (CWA) joined forces once again earlier this month to host children from around the CWA Far Western Group at the group's annual public speaking competition.

Almost 50 children attended the event at the Narromine USMC on Tuesday, May 19, with more expected but unable to make it due to the rain, according to Narromine CWA president, Gabrielle Teale-McEvoy.

"It was a great day – very difficult to judge!" she told Dubbo Photo News.

The event is very popular among the schools within the Far Western Group catchment, with some travelling long distances to attend.

Trangie CWA members staffed the entry table and took photos at the event, while Narromine CWA provided the catering and coordination for the day.

Entrants from several Narromine Shire schools did well in the competition, with the highly anticipated results as follows:

•••

High school

Years 7/8

1. Rebecca Fanning, Nyngan High – ‘What I would do about food waste’

2. Isla Jackson, Nyngan High – ‘If I could change one thing in the world’

Years 9/10

Pola Villegas, Warren Central – ‘The pros and cons of social media’

•••

Primary school

Years 5/6

1. Hudson Waterhouse, St Joseph’s, Nyngan – ‘The day everything went wrong’

2. Liam Smith, Narromine Christian School – ‘The importance of kindness’

Y5/6 Highly Commended

Maisy Weir, Narromine Public – ‘If I were Principal for the day’

Maddie Pratten, St Augustine’s, Narromine – ‘The day everything went wrong’

Y5/6 Encouragement

James Boland, Nyngan Public – ‘the day everything went wrong’

Years 3/4

1. Felix Frazer, St Joseph’s, Nyngan – ‘If animals could talk’

2. Jimmy Jackson, Girilambone Public – ‘If animals could talk’

Y3/4 Highly Commended

Hugh Pratten, St Augustine’s, Narromine – ‘If animals could talk’

Ted McCutcheon, St John’s Parish, Trangie – ‘My favourite time of the week’

Y3/4 Encouragement

Amelia Dowling, Marra Creek Public – ‘My favourite time of the week’.