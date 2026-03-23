Seniors from across the Narromine Shire enjoyed a morning tea and entertainment on Friday, March 13, at the local sports centre as part of the annual NSW Seniors Festival.

Mayor Ewen Jones welcomed the region's seniors to the event, themed "Live Life In Colour", which featured speakers including Senior Citizens of the Year Dale Harding (Narromine) and Kathleen Bennett (Trangie), Dubbo MP Dugald Saunder who presented awards to high-achieving local volunteers Bob Walsh and Les Lambert.

There was delicious catering and table-service by local hospitality students, glorious entertainment by some of the region's youngest residents from the Narromine Public School, St Augustine's Parish School and Narromine Christian School, before the event wrapped up with a toe-tapping performance by a regular performer in the region, Terry Leonard.

The NSW Seniors Festival, which ran from March 2-15, celebrates the role and contributions of older adults to our local communities. Narromine Shire's event was one of many held across NSW during the fortnight which attracted tens of thousands of participants.