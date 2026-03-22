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The weather was kind to Narromine Car Club last Sunday, March 15, for the club's annual Show 'n Shine 'n Swap Meet at the local golf club.
Of the 100-plus cars on show, more than 70 per cent were judged across a range of categories for unique handcrafted trophies by car club member Greg McIntyre.
The day incorporated market stalls, kids' entertainment, food stalls and more, making it a fun day out for motoring enthusiasts.
It was the last time the much-loved event would be held at the Narromine Golf Club, with organisers moving the show to a new location in 2027.