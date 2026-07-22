The Narromine Sub-Branch of the Returned and Services League (RSL) will host the inaugural “Sunset Last Post Ceremony” at the Narromine Aviation Museum’s Memorial Wall later this month, in honour of local lives lost.

Branch president David Taylor said the ceremony emulates on a much smaller scale similar events held elsewhere honouring lives lost in past conflicts.

One of the most famous of these is the daily Last Post Ceremony held at the Australian Warm Memorial in Canberra, which shares the story behind one of the names on the Roll of Honour there every day at 4.30pm.

David explained that this local ceremony at 4.30pm on Friday, July 31, will focus on local people and will include a wreath laying ceremony at the memorial wall, which lists the names of all those who undertook training at the No. 5 Elementary Flying Training School that was based at the Narromine Aerodrome during World War II.

“The Sunset Last Post Ceremony is an occasion for the community to remember somebody local who died in the service of their country,” he told Dubbo Photo News.

“This ceremony in July will focus on two brothers, the Kieraths, who both died during World War II,” he said.

Captain Gregory Robert Kierath and Flight Lieutenant Reginald Victor Kierath will be acknowledged at the ceremony.

“As you your readers might be aware, the Last Post, traditionally sounded at remembrance occasions like ANZAC Day, Remembrance Day and also at funerals, is in honour of those who we have lost,” David added.

Special guest speaker at the event is former long-serving Narromine RSL office bearer, Edward (Ted) Davies OAM, a Vietnam Veteran who joined the organisation in 1970 and is also the author of a recently published memoir about his experiences as a “Nasho” (conscripted to undertake National Service).

Ted Davies was instrumental in spearheading the local Sunset Last Post Ceremony, David said.

“It's another focus for the RSL to show the show the community who we're here for,” he explained.

“The main reason for the RSL is to be a support, if you like, for returned servicemen and women, and they don't have to necessarily have done overseas service or active service, as long as they've been in the armed services.

“It's another way for people to see that we support those in our community [who served],” he said.

Having the service at the memorial wall was also important as some people, particularly newer residents to the region, may not be familiar with the Narromine Aerodrome’s connection to World War II, he added.

“Some people don't know that Narromine was the focus of air crew training during [that conflict], and you only have to walk from one end to the other at the memorial wall to read the names and see how many people trained here,” he said.

Those wishing to attend the Last Post Ceremony should rug up and bring their own chairs, David said, and after the service concludes, can choose to take a guided tour of the neighbouring Narromine Aviation Museum.

If desired, they can also stay on and buy dinner at the Narromine Aero Club, which is open for meals on Friday evenings. Reservations are encouraged.

The Narromine RSL Sub-Branch would appreciate attendees RSVPing to attend the Sunset Last Post Ceremony by emailing narromineSB@rslnsw.org.au, or by contacting the secretary, Di Sharpe, on 0431 331 524.

Lest We Forget.