What began as a few retailers’ deciding to stay open late a few nights leading up to Christmas, has now grown into a popular yuletide tradition promoting local shopping in our second largest community.

The Wellington Christmas Stroll is on again on Thursday, November 26, giving everyone a chance to get in some festive season retailing from dozens of local outlets.

“This is the third one that we will have held, and it starts from about 4pm and involves many local shops staying open late,” co-organiser and local designer, Jessica Redfern revealed.

“The premise is to get your Chrissie shopping done after school and work, and as a way of supporting shopping local,” she added.

The event, however, is much more than just an extended hours shopping night, the Stroll is also designed to be a social occasion and a celebration of Wello’s community spirit, Jess explained.

“It’s a communal occasion as well; a lot of the shops are also having ‘grazing tables’ (spreads of snackable foods) and, in the old Western Stores building, we’ve hired that space for the night with 16 stallholders who don’t have a store-front, taking part.”

Established retailers involved include coffee shops and food outlets, bargain retailers, Wellington Christian Bookshop, jewellers, Wellington Craft Co-Op, fashion retailers, and Wellington Arts Centre

The stallholders at the Western Stores building range from Jess’ own SAVVI label, soaps and succulents, the Burrendong Botanic Garden and Arboretum, tea retailers, kids toy and clothing retailers, and creative and one-off artworks.

This festive season get-together, Jess revealed, started when she and a few other retailers – her clothes range is now mostly sold online – decided to give late trading a go one year.

“I kept my shop open a few nights and another girl did as well, and then a couple of other retailers joined in, and it went from there,” Jess recalled.

“We then had a few market stalls, and it kind of grew and has got bigger every year, basically because so many stores got interested in doing it.”

The evening’s trading, she revealed, is also a way to try and get in before an American shopping trend that has become increasingly-common in Australian retail.

“It’s also a way to beat the online ‘Black Friday’ sales that are on the next day,” Jess advised.

“Not just shopping, though, it’s also a way for the community to get-together at a very busy time of year.”

With so many retailers struggling against internet shopping and high interest rates, it’s also a way of putting something back into your community, she believes.

“Get photos with Santa for a gold coin donation – thanks to Wellington Rotary – and enjoy the grazing table while you browse,” Jess said.

“Remember also, every gift you buy locally, keeps our town thriving, so see you on the 26th, shop local, support local, love local,” she concluded.