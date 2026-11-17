It’s good news for the wider Anglican Diocese of Bathurst, with the recent appointment of a new Bishop for the whole of western NSW.

Energetic former officeholder, Mark Calder, retired in mid-September following a series of farewell services, including at Holy Trinity Dubbo, St Barnabas at Coonamble, and also at Bourke and Nyngan, as well as Holy Trinity Grenfell.

He then formally laid down his crozier – the bishop's pastoral staff shaped like a shepherd's crook – at the conclusion of a packed service at All Saints’ Cathedral in Bathurst.

Hailing from the Apple Isle, the new bishop is the Venerable Dr Stephen Carnaby, who serves in Hobart as director of ministry development for the Anglican Diocese of Tasmania.

In a letter to parishioners on the appointment, diocesan administrator Andrew Thornhill said the new head of the local church is a lifelong Taswegian married to Joanne – who works as a school psychologist – and also has two adult children, a Cavoodle named “Rupert”, and a love of soccer, golf, and reading.

“He served in ordained ministry across churches in regional Tasmania and Hobart for 18 years, with his experience including church revitalisation, planting new congregations, children’s, youth, and families’ ministry, and general pastoral work,” the letter stated.

“He recently was awarded a Doctor of Ministry degree from Ridley College, Melbourne, with a thesis title: ‘From Decline to Renewal in a Regional Diocese: An Analysis of Revitalised Parishes in the Anglican Diocese of Tasmania in the 21st century’,” Mr Thornhill wrote.

Dr Carnaby, in a letter to parishioners, said that he was “delighted” to be appointed to the sprawling diocese that covers about one-third of the state and stretches from the Blue Mountains to the Queensland border.

“The diocese has a deep commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ, faithful biblical ministry, and the Mission of Sharing Jesus for Life across regional and rural NSW,” he wrote.

“I’m delighted to be able to join with you in upholding these same commitments to the gospel, the scriptures, and our mission, which have also been the key focuses of my ministry in Tasmania,” he added.

Dr Carnaby’s installation as the 12th Bishop of Bathurst will take place at All Saints’ Cathedral at Bathurst in January next year.