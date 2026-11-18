The rise and rise in popularity of Cavoodles, Labradoodles, Spoodles and even Aussiedoodles has continued throughout 2026, but it seems people living in regional and rural NSW still have a very soft spot for the Aussie working dog.

While the Cavoodle has been named number one on Pet Circle's Top 10 list of dog breeds nationwide this year, working dogs such as Border Collies and Kelpies still rank highly.

Google Trends data for the past year shows search interest in common working dog breeds remains high, particularly for those two top breeds but also for Cattle Dogs, Maremmas and Koolies.

Dr Gillian Hill, who joined the Pet Circle vet team in 2020, says working breeds remain our "Aussie Icons".

"Despite the rise of designer dogs, Australia’s heart still belongs to the working dog," Dr Hill writes.

"Despite urbanisation, there is a core group of Australians who remain dedicated to high-energy, intelligent working breeds. These dogs aren't just a 'trend' – they are a staple of the Australian lifestyle."

She adds that seeing working breeds such as the Bordie Collie on both the main Top 10 list of all breeds as well as the list of most popular puppy breeds indicates they're set to remain popular in the coming years.

While the 2026 Top 10 list places the Border Collie above the Kelpie, search interest in the two breeds across NSW has been scruffy neck to scruffy neck throughout the year. The Google Trends data shows the two breeds almost equal in popularity.

While "cattle dog" doesn't make the Pet Circle Top 10 list, the breed does rank a healthy third on the Google Trends graph.

Search interest in working dog breeds has remained constant throughout 2026. Source: Google Trends. Photo: Bigstockphoto

Google Trends data also shows a high level of interest in Livestock Guardian Breeds such as the Maremma which are becoming more popular on rural properties thanks to their ability to protect sheep, goats and poultry from predators like foxes and wild dogs.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) reports properly trained and maintained Maremmas will reliably stay in specific paddocks with their livestock rather than wandering off. DPIRD quotes recent research which emphasises the need for good training and adequate feeding of guard dogs otherwise they may "contribute to predation problems instead of lessening them".

"Guardian dogs are also susceptible to 1080 (poison)," the Department says.

Also attracting interest from NSW dog-lovers throughout the year has been the Koolie, known for their strong herding instinct which makes them a serious contender for working farm life.

According to the Koolie Club of Australia, which provides information and helps connect breeders, Koolies are also known for their sound temperament, speed and agility, stamina, and good sensory function.

Top 10 Dog Breeds for 2026

Cavoodle Labrador Retriever Border Collie Golden Retriever Staffordshire Bull Terrier German Shepherd Kelpie Jack Russell Terrier French Bulldog Maltese

List source: Pet Circle

* This content is part of a paid partnership with Google to promote Google Trends.