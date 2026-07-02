The inaugural Narromine Region Business Awards are off to a good start, with organisers recently reporting that more than 3300 public votes were cast for local businesses in the three People's Choice categories open to community voting: Service With A Smile; Tradie of the Year; and Narromine Region's Favourite Business.

"That's almost every adult in the Narromine Region having their say and supporting the businesses and individuals who make our communities such great places to live, work and visit," they said.

There are 15 categories of awards in total, including the People's Choice ones.

Sponsored by the Narromine Shire Council, Narromine USMC, Tomingley Gold Operations, and a host of other businesses, the inaugural awards celebrate the "depth, diversity and strength of [the] local business community," the event website says, "and recognises "excellence across a wide range of industries, business sizes and contributions."

Local residents were encouraged to nominate businesses for the awards earlier in the year, which closed for nominations on April 30. Nominated businesses wishing to participate then supplied information about their business stories, achievements and contributions to the region. Some 91 submissions were received across the 12 externally-judged categories, organisers indicated.

Finalists in each of the categories will be revealed on Friday, June 26, and the award winners will be announced at a gala event on Saturday, August 1, at the Narromine USMC.

Organisers are thrilled with the level of participation in the inaugural awards, describing it as "incredible."

"To everyone who nominated, voted, submitted an application, sponsored the awards or simply helped spread the word – thank you.

"Now comes the hard part for our judges..." they concluded.

You can follow the Narromine Region Business Awards on social media or their website at www.narrominebusiness.com.au.