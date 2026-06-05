Narromine Shire residents have an opportunity to review and provide feedback on their council’s draft plans for the 2026/27 financial year, and their mayor is encouraging the community to have its say.

At its most recent ordinary council meeting on Wednesday, May 13, the nine-member council approved placing the Draft Integrated Planning and Reporting (IPR) documents on public exhibition where residents can provide comment until close of business on Wednesday, June 10.

The NSW Office of Local Government (OLG) describes the IPR documents as part of a “suite of integrated plans that outline a [council’s] shared vision, goals and strategic actions needed to achieve them.” The IPR framework also “establishes a clear reporting structure to track progress and a scheduled review cycle to ensure plans remain relevant over time", OLG says.

Mayor Ewen Jones said the documents are important because they help guide the council’s work and future planning, and he encourages residents to review them and provide comment.

“The plans outline the projects and services council is proposing to deliver for our communities,” Cr Jones said.

“I encourage residents and ratepayers to take a look at the documents and share their feedback,” he added.

The draft documents currently on public exhibition outline the projects, services and infrastructure that Narromine Shire Council plans to deliver across the shire over the next 12 months and include the draft schedule for fees and charges, the draft long term financial plan, and draft operational plan.

Key projects proposed for the 2026/2027 year include:

• Planning and early works for the new Narromine Water Treatment Plant

• Civil infrastructure works at the Craigie Lea Industrial Estate

• Rural, regional and urban road upgrades and renewals

• Improvements to parks, gardens, aquatic centres and sporting facilities

• Sewer upgrade works across the Shire

• Housing development planning at Jones Circuit, Narromine

• Continued support for community events including the 2026 Narromine Dolly Parton Festival.

The IPR documents are available to view on the council website, and printed copies can be viewed in person at Narromine Shire Council Customer Service Centre, Macquarie Regional Library branches in Narromine and Trangie, and at the BP Roadhouse in Tomingley.

Residents can provide feedback on council’s website via the "Your Say" site at yoursay.narromine.nsw.gov.au, or in writing addressed to the general manager via email to mail@narromine.nsw.gov.au, or mailed to PO Box 115, Narromine NSW 2821.

Submissions will be considered at the June 24 ordinary meeting of council prior to final adoption.