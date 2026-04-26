Motorists travelling on the Golden Highway near Dunedoo are being advised to plan ahead, with changed traffic conditions in place from Tuesday, April 28, for essential maintenance work.

Transport for NSW says the work will take place about 10 kilometres south-west of Dunedoo at Clay Gully Creek, where crews will undertake culvert cleaning, relining of existing pipes and concrete patching to maintain the structure’s integrity.

Work is scheduled between 7am and 6pm on weekdays, and 7am to 3pm on Saturdays, and is expected to be completed by Friday, May 8, weather permitting.

During work hours, traffic control measures will be in place, including a reduced speed limit of 60 km/h. The speed limit will return to normal outside of work periods.

Motorists are being urged to follow the directions of signage and traffic controllers, drive to conditions and allow up to five minutes of additional travel time.