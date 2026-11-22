Some good news for Trangie residents as more than 470 local homes and businesses are now eligible to upgrade to a full fibre via nbn Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) service.

Dubbo Photo News reported in May that construction was underway in Trangie to enable this important upgrade to occur.

The nbn team is in Trangie this month for drop-in sessions at Café 2823 to talk about the upgrade and how enhanced connectivity can support households, businesses and the local economy.

With connectivity an important issue for regional areas, upgrading to nbn’s full fibre connection from the legacy copper-based nbn service has many benefits, the company says.

Residents and businesses can access a more reliable and resilient nbn connection, including smoother, higher-resolution video calls, enhanced streaming, faster downloads, and the ability to connect more devices simultaneously.

Stronger connectivity can also help local businesses reach customers across Australia, give professionals greater freedom to work remotely, and allow students to participate more fully in online education.

Telehealth appointments will also be more accessible and help families stay connected with services, workplaces and loved ones without every interaction requiring a long drive.

Narromine Shire Council Mayor Lachlan Roberts encourages locals to attend a drop-in session and talk to the nbn team while they are in town.

“Access to faster, more reliable broadband will support local businesses, strengthen agricultural operations, assist students and families, improve access to essential online services, and create greater opportunities for people to live, work and thrive in Trangie,” mayor Roberts said.

“Recent investment in both fibre and fixed wireless infrastructure will help ensure our residents and businesses are well positioned for the future,” he added.

More than 1.5 million homes and businesses across the country have already upgraded from copper-based connections to full fibre through nbn's fibre upgrade program, with full fibre now the largest technology footprint on the nbn network, at around 39 per cent of all connections.

Nbn Head of Regional Engagement NSW, Tom O’Dea, said Trangie residents and businesses are welcome to chat to the nbn team over a cuppa and have their questions answered.

“We encourage the community to drop in and meet the nbn team at Café 2823,” he said.

“Households are consuming more data than ever for the things they love, like streaming on multiple devices, online education, next-level gaming, conference calls, and uploading and downloading large files for work.

“With more people working remotely, running businesses, connecting smart devices and welcoming visitors year-round, reliable connectivity is becoming an essential part of life.”

The first drop-in sessions have already been held at Café 2823. The team will be back for additional drop-in sessions between 9.30am and 2pm from Tuesday, November 24, to Thursday, November 26.

To find out more about the benefits of nbn full fibre and to check what type of nbn connection is available to you, visit www.nbn.com.au/CheckRegional.