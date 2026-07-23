It’s a big ask of a 12-year-old boy to raise $1 million dollars for a cause close to his heart – but Warren youngster Dusty Langby believes he’s up to the task.

Late next month, Dusty and his support team will set out on the 540km trek to Canberra, raising funds every step of the way for medical transport service Little Wings to bring more paediatricians to the regions.

“Dollar For Dusty” is the name given to the epic trek which will start in Warren, almost 110km northwest of Dubbo, on Sunday, August 30, and take place over 16 days.

Dusty has been inspired to raise funds for Little Wings after his family’s personal use of the service, and seeing the benefits of a paediatrician from Sydney being transported to Warren every month to provide services to local children – and recognising that many other communities need this, too.

“I know that where you live shouldn’t decide if you get the help you need,” he said.

“Dusty’s Mission is for my brother [Angus]. It’s for the kids in my school. It’s for families who are trying their best.

“Some towns need access to paediatricians to help all the kids in the schools. Many towns don't have that.

"It’s going to be a long walk. But I’m ready,” he added.

Along the way to the Australian capital city, Dusty and his team – which includes mum Sarah Langby, Warren nurses Christine Letton and Nichole Callan, and Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson – will pass through 12 country towns where locals are already planning to welcome them, host them, and support their very deserving cause.

None of the five walkers has ever walked long distance before, and Dusty’s mum Sarah said they are under no illusions what might await them along the way.

“Blisters, tiredness... there are a lot of factors involved in this that we’ll probably be concerned about, but with everyone’s support I’m sure it’s going to be fine,” she told Dubbo Photo News.

Training began in January for the trek, which will pass through Trangie, Narromine, Tomingley, Alectown, Parkes, Eugowra, Gooloogong, Cowra, Morongla Creek, Boorowa, Yass, and Murrumbateman, before arriving in Canberra on Monday, September 14, where Dusty hopes to meet with the prime minister – and snag a donation.

He and his team may also seek donations from all the state and federal MPs of the electorates they will pass through on the way south.

Dusty admits he doesn’t know who those people are, but it’s a strong bet that as news of this epic trek grows, all those elected representatives will know about “Dollar For Dusty” and the intrepid 12-year-old out to raise $1 million for a project to bring paediatricians to rural and remote communities.

Dusty said he is looking forward to the trip “and seeing everyone in the towns,” he admitted.

Sarah said they are hoping to get local charities or community groups together in the towns to see if they can do a fundraising night when the trekkers pass through. Warren will kickstart this with a fundraiser on the Friday before they leave, she said.

“Trangie will do a colour run when we arrive there [on August 30],” she added.

“Café 2823 in Trangie has been fantastic as well in helping with some frozen meals they’re making for us.”

Schools across the state have also been encouraged to take up the “Dusty School Challenge”, with students asked to commit to walking just one kilometre around their school ovals to help raise vital funds for Little Wings.

At the time of writing, over $52,000 has been raised for the “Dollar For Dusty” fundraising campaign – just five per cent of the target amount.

Individuals, community groups or businesses wanting to support Dusty and Little Wings can find further information on the organisation’s website at www.littlewings.org.au/dollar-for-dusty.

Donations can also be made via the dedicated fundraising page at www.givenow.com.au/dollar-for-dusty.