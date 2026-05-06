More than five years after it first requested a refund of monies paid for a project that did not proceed, the Dunedoo/Mendooran Aged Hostel Committee will receive $250,000 from Warrumbungle Shire Council – with council acknowledging the funds were not utilised for their original intended purpose.

Council resolved on April 16 to return the committee's substantial contribution towards the construction of a proposed Community and Learning Centre as part of the Three Rivers Retirement Project, which did not eventuate following the collapse of the original project.

The committee had previously requested the funding be returned in December 2019, but the council of the time rejected this request. The current council resolved to rescind the resolution of the December 2019 meeting, and in good faith, return the money to the committee to be used as it wishes.

Council General Manager Lindsay Mason said the decision reflects the council’s commitment to supporting local communities.

“This was the right thing to do for the Dunedoo community, as these funds were never utilised for their proposed purpose,” Mr Mason said.

“The committee can now use this money to support other activities within their towns.”

Mr Mason added that while the Three Rivers Retirement Project is progressing, the inclusion of a Community and Learning Centre remains uncertain.

“Whilst the Three Rivers project is now moving ahead, the scope of works may or may not include the construction of a Community and Learning Centre in the future,” he said.

“Council will need to reconsider this aspect of the project should it become viable.”