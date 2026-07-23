Visitors are being encouraged to experience the wonder of the night sky at Warrumbungle National Park this winter as Australia’s first and only International Dark Sky Park celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

Located near Coonabarabran, Warrumbungle National Park is renowned for having some of the darkest and clearest skies in the country, making it one of Australia’s premier astro-tourism destinations.

Situated alongside and part of the International Dark Sky Park, is the Siding Spring Observatory.

Visitors can enjoy spectacular views of the Milky Way, planets and constellations, alongside guided Explore the Dark Sky Discovery Tours led by National Parks and Wildlife Service rangers.

Since receiving international recognition in 2016 as part of the Darks Sky Park, Warrumbungle National Park has attracted astronomers, photographers and visitors from around the world. The park offers a unique blend of scientific significance, cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Visitors are encouraged to support the global “Go Dark” movement by reducing light pollution and adopting responsible lighting practices.

Light pollution is increasing worldwide, affecting wildlife, human health, energy consumption and our ability to see the stars. Simple actions such as switching off unnecessary outdoor lights and using low-impact lighting can help protect the night sky.

John Whittall, director northern region, National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), encourages people to visit the region this winter.

“Celebrating 10 years as Australia’s first and only International Dark Sky Park is a significant milestone for Warrumbungle National Park and Siding Spring Observatory, and highlights its importance as one of the nation’s premier stargazing destinations,” he said.

“The Warrumbungles offer some of the darkest and clearest skies in Australia, giving visitors a rare opportunity to experience the beauty of the night sky and connect with nature.”

Visitors are encouraged to book early on the NPWS website at www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au.