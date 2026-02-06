A highlight of the Australia Day celebrations at Trangie on the evening of Monday, January 26, was the announcement that community stalwart Terrie Milgate was Trangie’s 2026 Citizen of the Year.

Widely regarded as the driving force behind the iconic biennial Trangie Truck and Tractor Show, which provides a tremendous economic boost to the community and involves all sections of the community, Terrie is also president of the Trangie Action Group and a dedicated member of the Trangie and District Retirement Units Committee.

"Terrie's leadership extends far beyond any single role, with countless hours devoted to strengthening her community and delivering events that put Trangie on the

map," Narromine Shire Council indicated in a statement.

"Often working quietly and without expectation of recognition, Terrie’s contribution has had a lasting impact across the town.

"Trangie is a better place because of Terrie’s commitment, leadership and unwavering community spirit," the statement concluded.