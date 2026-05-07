Narromine Community Women's Shed recently presented $1000 to the town's aged care facility, Timbrebongie House, as well as 18 adult bibs made by the crafty group to assist with meals and other occasions at the facility as needed.

The donation supporting the community's oldest residents in their residential care facility was handed over to Timbrebongie House management on Monday, April 20, by members of the hardworking Narromine not-for-profit group.

Narromine Community Women's Shed chair Bette Thatcher and secretary Dawn Collins presented their group's donation to Timbrebongie House CEO Tracey Toohey at their Monday meeting.

The creative and crafty group meets three times a week in the Wesley Centre in Narromine to enjoy crafting and other activities while they socialise and promote community connection. Funds raised from their collective creative endeavours have benefited many groups in the community for a number of years, something they aim to continue for as long as possible.

The group welcomes new members and encourages women of all ages to come along for craft, conversation and connection. Full details of the Narromine Community Women's Shed's meeting days, times and contact details can be found in the "Multiple Days" section in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.