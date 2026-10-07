Narromine Shire Council’s “Youth Council” is speaking with volunteers from service clubs, sporting organisations and community groups across the shire for its Volunteer Memory Book project, which will be formally launched on November 12.

Youth Council members are learning how volunteers from across the region became involved with their organisations, what inspires them, and what they love about giving their time, and will compile the stories into a book that will then be made available at schools, libraries and the council chamber for the community to read.

The Youth Council will also create a time capsule capturing the thoughts and experiences of young people today, to be locked away for future generations.

Facilitated by Narromine Shire Council staff, with the support of elected members Cr Stacey Bohm and Cr Judy Smith, the cross-generational project will create a lasting record of local volunteering activity.

Cr Stacey Bohm, assigned by council to work with the Youth Council, said the project was a wonderful opportunity to hear the stories behind the people who make the community special.

“Every volunteer has a story, and it’s wonderful to see our young people taking the time to listen and learn from those who have given so much,” Cr Bohm said.

“Volunteers bring our community to life. We hope these stories inspire others to get involved and discover the difference they can make,” she concluded.