A new jobs guide developed by the NSW Government is helping local people understand how they can be part of the state's growing clean energy workforce,

The Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (CWO-REZ) already employs 600 people on the REZ transmission project, while jobs are being created across various areas within government and private business.

These include the fields of construction and operations, design, manufacturing, transport, environmental services, community engagement, supply-chain jobs in logistics and shipping.

The Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Jobs Guide {the Guide) provides detailed information on the jobs, skills, qualifications and career pathways required to plan, build, operate and maintain renewable energy infrastructure across the state.

Aimed at school, university and trade students, jobseekers, those seeking career changes, employers, educators, First Nations people, career advisers, and women considering careers in traditionally male-dominated industries, the guide highlights the breadth of careers available across renewable energy.

The launch comes as the State’s renewable energy infrastructure pipeline continues to create significant workforce opportunities, with modelling indicating more than 9000 jobs at peak construction activity and more than 4450 long term operations and maintenance roles will be required across renewable energy projects.

The Guide is available online at energyco.nsw.gov.au/jobs-guide.

EnergyCo Chief Executive Officer Hannah McCaughey said the Guide is a valuable tool for anyone seeking to enter the industry.

"The Guide helps people see what those opportunities look like, where they are emerging, and the pathways available to get there.”

Kacee Milnes, Squadron Energy Crudine Ridge Wind Farm Operations Manager, wants to inspire others – especially the next generation – to explore options to become involved in the industry.

“Renewables are definitely the future. I think that’s the way it’s all going now and there’s so much room for growth. It’s the best office in the world.”