Cataloguing and uploading images and articles from old technology to the internet age is an important task of any large government agency, and one which Dubbo Council has recently made important strides on.

This follows the launch of their new “Reveal Collections” website, which is home to digital records of the heritage and art collections from across the region.

The website includes a catalogue of objects, documents, and artworks from the Western Plains Cultural Centre, Old Dubbo Gaol, and Wellington Caves. The project also supported the digitisation of the Dundullimal Homestead collection and currently has a total of 126 items available in the collection, Dubbo mayor, Cr Josh Black said.

“This digital collection is a great resource for the community with items and objects available that aren’t always on display in our cultural facilities,” Cr Black said.

“There are a wide variety of items, from historical pieces contained within the local studies collection to fossils from the Wellington Caves,” he added.

This project is part of a broader strategy to digitise the Dubbo Region’s cultural collections with new items to be added in the future, Council’s Local Studies Officer, Simone Taylor revealed.

“This is just the first stage in an ongoing process to catalogue our collections and make them available online via this new website,” Ms Taylor said.

“A lot of work has taken place behind-the-scenes from the various sites to make this project a success and one that will preserve and protect our significant art and heritage for future years to come,” she added.

The Reveal Collection website is free to access for the community and is designed to make the collections more accessible, whilst helping to preserve and protect significant art and heritage for future generations, with funding from the NSW Government’s Create NSW Creative Capital Grant Fund.

It is accessible through the Western Plains Cultural Centre, Old Dubbo Gaol and Wellington Caves websites.