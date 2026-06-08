On Sunday, May 17, the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) celebrated its annual “Flying Doctor Day”, commemorating the anniversary of the first-ever RFDS flight in 1928.

Taking flight across NSW for 90 years, the RFDS has become a critical healthcare lifeline for people in rural, regional and remote communities.

This year, Flying Doctor Day held even greater significance, coinciding with 90 years of the RFDS in NSW and National Volunteer Week.

“From humble beginnings – a small handful of doctors, nurses and pilots operating out of Broken Hill – to the nearly 400 people across the South-Eastern Section today, we have grown into a truly multidisciplinary healthcare organisation, supporting more than 80 rural and remote communities across NSW,” an RFDS spokesperson revealed.

“These are communities where often we are the only provider for emergency and primary healthcare, dentistry, and mental health support.”

Flying Doctor Day was also a fitting occasion to pay tribute to the many volunteers, donors and philanthropists who have made the work of the RFDS possible. In the South-Eastern Section, about half of the RFDS funding comes from donations, gifts, bequests and other organisation-specific initiatives, such as merchandise sales.

“Every donation has a deep and profound impact, allowing healthcare to go wherever it’s needed most. Raising awareness of our cause, rallying the public, giving selflessly. It’s essential,” the spokesperson said.

“Amongst this cohort we count the RFDS Broken Hill Women’s Auxiliary and the RFDS Dubbo Support Group (DSG), dedicated groups of people who commit their time in pursuit of furthering our reach. Their histories are closely entwined with our own. We are deeply connected and thankful for their support and advocacy,” they added.

The DSG shares a long and treasured history with the RFDS Dubbo Base – an affiliation grounded in genuine care for both their community and the people who rely on the organisation’s vital services each day.

Over the years, DSG members have generously contributed their time and energy in many meaningful ways: from volunteering through the highly valued Ambassador Program, to supporting events alongside the Mobile Education Unit (MEU), and driving fundraising efforts that have enabled the purchase of essential equipment for the Dubbo base and beyond.

“This hands-on involvement reflects not only a strong commitment to the RFDS, but also a deep and enduring connection to regional communities and the wellbeing of those who call them home,” the spokesperson said.

“All our volunteers and supporters are exceptionally important at the RFDS.

“As we reflect on the past 90 years of service in NSW, we invite you to join us as we look ahead to our next 90 years and thank you immensely for every effort that keeps the Flying Doctor flying,” the spokesperson concluded.