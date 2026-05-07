A passion for community care and a commitment to improving lives has driven husband-and-wife team Brenton and Jennifer Shadbolt to build a trusted and growing home care service based in Dubbo.

Right at Home Western NSW, which opened 18 months ago, has quickly established itself as a reliable provider of in-home support, helping elderly residents maintain independence while remaining in the comfort of their own homes.

Jennifer Shadbolt brings more than 25 years of experience as a registered nurse, having worked across a broad range of specialties including child and family health, in-home nursing care, emergency, and intensive care.

Born in Dubbo, Jennifer has travelled extensively throughout her career, gaining valuable insight into patient care across diverse settings. Her passion, however, has always been grounded in community care.

“I’ve always believed in building strong partnerships with clients and their families,” she said.

“Being able to support people in their own homes, where they feel safest and most comfortable, is incredibly rewarding.”

Jennifer joined the Right at Home network because of its strong alignment with her personal and professional values, particularly its commitment to delivering exceptional care and genuinely making a difference in people’s lives.

Her husband Brenton, who has a background in allied health and has called Dubbo home since 2005, shares that same commitment to community wellbeing. Together, they have focused on creating a service that is not only practical and professional, but also genuinely local in its approach.

Right at Home Western NSW now provides services across Narromine, Dubbo, Wellington, Mudgee, Dunedoo, Mendooran, and Coolah. The organisation supports elderly clients with tailored care designed to promote independence and quality of life.

In addition to direct care services, the business actively supports other local providers by engaging external contractors such as physiotherapists, allied health professionals, meal providers, and yard maintenance services—helping to build a broader network of community support. Clients can access services through a variety of pathways, including word of mouth, My Aged Care referrals, or self-referral.

With a strong team of eight within the Right at Home office at Level 1, 268 Macquarie Street and 32 staff working within the community, Right at Home is continuing to grow, with several new staff members recently joining the organisation. These include a new care manager, a physiotherapist, and maintenance officer Clint, who brings years of hands-on experience and a strong reputation for reliability and quality workmanship. Despite its growth, the heart of the organisation remains unchanged.

“The safety, wellbeing, and ongoing care of our clients is at the centre of everything we do,” Jennifer said. “We are committed to supporting people to live fulfilling, independent lives in their own homes.”

With strong local ties and a clear commitment to helping people stay connected to their homes and communities, Brenton and Jennifer are quietly making a difference across Western New South Wales – one person, one family and one day at a time.