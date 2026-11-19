Road safety position

The dangers of the open road are one of those issues that country people tend to take for granted and accept as the price of living in western NSW.

However, a series of recent serious accidents prompted Dubbo Photo News to pose the question, is there much that a local government entity can do to reduce our horrendous road toll?

The enquiry was prompted by the recent double fatality involving a man and a woman in a three-vehicle crash on the Newell Highway at Eumungerie near Dubbo earlier this month.

While acknowledging that road safety is still the primary responsibility of the state and federal governments, one councillor thinks there is a lapsed council position that could be revived to better raise awareness of road safety in the region.

Cr Jen Cowley is a member of Dubbo Council’s Traffic Forum that, among a number of other tasks, provides technical review, expert advice, and coordination on local road and traffic matters.

This often involves Traffic and Parking Control; Street Design and Safety, Event and Works Coordination, and Multi-Agency Collaboration, but it also has a safety advisory role as well, Cr Cowley explained.

“We facilitate a coming together of councillors, Transport for NSW (TfNSW) representatives, traffic providers, and police, and look at traffic management plans and things like that,” Cr Cowley said.

“We can also facilitate wherever we possibly can to amplify transport messages from TfNSW and police to oversee road safety for all of us,” she added.

She believes, however, that a lapsed council position could be revived by Dubbo to strengthen this messaging.

“We used to have a dedicated road safety officer in Dubbo, but, when the last one left, the position was abolished, but I’m not sure when that was,” Cr Cowley said.

“Absolutely I’d like to see it back again, I’d like to see it pursued with Transport for NSW; we’ve got more cars and more traffic all the time, so why not?”

With local government throughout NSW suffering from what they call in the military, “mission creep” – whereby more and greater tasks and services seem to be required of councils managing reduced overall funding – money could be an issue.

“I think we’d have to look at external funding to get such a position appointed again,” Cr Cowley said.

“It’s something that I’d like to see pursued again, call it a ‘Jen Cowley thought bubble’,” she concluded.

While recognising that Dubbo is the centre of three major thoroughfares that have been subject to many serious accidents over the years, Dubbo Mayor Josh Black was less than enthusiastic about the idea.

“We’re at the confluence of a number of highways and major roads, the Newell, Mitchell, and Golden Highways, north, south, east, and west, so we’re always advocating for more spending and safety measures from state and federal government,” mayor Black said.

“Council is also a member of the Newell Highway Taskforce and a lot of the advocacy for more overtaking lanes and safety measures and truck and driver rest stops,” he added.

He doubted though that council could find the part-funding monies for the return of the road safety officer position anytime soon.

“I think it’s a co-contribution with TfNSW and we haven’t had one for at least five years, though we could even share the position with other councils,” he revealed.

“If we got 50/50 salary contribution and funding, it’s a distinct possibility we could get the position again; yeah, I’d look at it anyway,” he concluded.

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Aussie, Aussie, Aussie… Wello keeps its own Aus Day committee

In good news for Wellington… councillors last week voted to keep the community's own Australia Day committee with the power to nominate and select locals for awards separate from Dubbo’s celebrations.

This followed efforts by Wellington-based councillors to ensure that the town retained full rights over its awards following a council staff paper earlier this year proposing folding the Wello awards ceremony into Dubbo’s.

Earlier draft resolutions from the Wellington cohort on the matter had been refused by council’s General Manager, Andrew Wilsmore, who informed Cr Richard Ivey that legal advice had led them to being declared “unlawful” under the Local Government Act.

To clear the matter up, the one-off meeting was called with a draft resolution put forward which was when things became complicated, Cr Ivey told Dubbo Photo News.

“There was initially some debate over whether it was lawful and the mayor said that it wasn’t, with the draft resolution ruled out-of-order by the mayor,” Cr Ivey recalled.

“Cr (Mathew) Dickerson then put moved a motion of dissent which was passed by a vote of 7-4,” he added.

After this vote, the motion was passed without debate with the council minutes stating: “Councillors resolved to continue the existing Wellington Australia Day Awards Committee, including its responsibility for determining the Australia Day Award recipients for Wellington and to be able to provide advice on the arrangements for the 2027 ceremony.”

This, in effect, saves the Wellington event in its current form for the foreseeable future, Cr Ivey believes.

“Basically, it means that the Wellington community can have a bit more support on the planning and the ceremony in the local community,” he added.

“The committee is also now under the official umbrella of the Australia Day Council, which should ensure we will continue to have our own ceremony; I mean, in the end, what’s wrong with Wellington having input into our own event?”

Councillors also resolved for the 2027 Australia Day civic ceremony and event for Wellington be held at Cameron Park on Tuesday, January 26, at 8am, with the Wellington Civic Centre as the alternative venue in the event of inclement weather.

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Shooters have NAT seat in their sights

One of council’s two Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party reps, Cr Phillip Toynton, has been confirmed as the Party's preferred candidate for the electorate of Dubbo at the March 2027 NSW State Election.

Currently held by Dugald Saunders, the National Party seat has a near 20 per cent margin.

Cr Toynton was voted to council in the 2024 local government election and served as deputy mayor from 2024–2026, telling Dubbo Photo News that he was not running for the second-two-year term of this council, as he had nominated for the Shooters in the seat.

The party's announcement notes that Toynton is a lifelong resident of the Dubbo electorate and has lived and worked in both Mudgee and Dubbo with his campaign likely focus on scrutinising renewable energy projects, improving regional roads and transport connectivity, advocating for law-abiding firearms owners, and providing local representation.