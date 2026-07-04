One of the great forms of entertainment returned to Dubbo this week as Hudsons Circus rolled back into town – right in time for the school holidays.

Fresh from their visit to Bathurst and certainly no stranger to Dubbo, having visited regularly since forming in 2014, Hudsons Circus will present an exciting two-hour show at Ollie Robbins Oval from today, Thursday, July 2, up to and including Sunday, July 19.

A mix of morning, afternoon and evening performances scheduled during the local visit means there’s a good time for everyone to visit the circus over the next few weeks, and the show they’ll get to see is fast, fun, and family-friendly.

Family is what Hudsons Circus is all about: the circus actually takes its name from the eldest son of proprietors Shane Lennon and Nancy Lee Weaver, Hudson, who’s just 14 years old.

If the name “Lennon” rings a bell – or should that be a traditional circus slide whistle? – it should. Shane hails from the famous Lennon family that has owned and operated circuses across Australia and New Zealand for over 130 years.

The fifth-generation circus performer grew up in the circus travelling around Australia and in 2009 married Canadian circus professional Nancy.

During school holidays, young Hudson often whizzes around the steel “Globe of Death” on his Honda motocross bike, thrilling the crowds at Hudsons Circus performances when he can.

Shane is sure Dubbo audiences will enjoy their latest show, which features four riders in the Globe of Death, a full flying trapeze troupe, famous Australian clown Goldie, a unicyclist extraordinaire, juggling, archery and aerial acts. Every artist performing in the show is high-end and has performed overseas, he added

“We call it the ‘Pixar circus’, because the mums and dads love it just as much as the kids do, and it’s perfect for a date night,” Shane told Dubbo Photo News.

“Empty nesters come and see the show as well, so it’s really aimed at a whole range of people.”

It might be chilly outside but the atmosphere inside the Big Top tent is warm and inviting, Shane said.

“We’ve got a heated Big Top, so it’s nice and warm on those cold winter days and nights. And we have a foyer tent, which has our rides and games in there,” he added.

Thanks to the very generous support of Shane and his family, Dubbo Photo News has 10 family passes to give away... or should that be juggle away?

Valued at $99 each, the family passes are for two adults and two children and can be used for any performance during the school holidays season in Dubbo from now until July 19.

To enter, email us at myentry@dubbophotonews.com.au (subject line: CIRCUS COMP) with your name, location (i.e. Dubbo, Geurie etc), and contact phone number.

Entries close at 5pm on Monday, July 6, 2026. We’ll draw the winners the next morning and contact each of those winners by phone. Entries without a contact phone number will not be considered, as we need to call winners to let them know.

Welcome back to Dubbo, Hudsons Circus, and we hope you have a great local season!