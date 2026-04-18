Visiting the Dubbo BreastScreen clinic is now a little more comfortable thanks to a very generous donation by the region’s Rotarians.

The community service and fundraising stalwarts from the Rotary Club of Dubbo – part of the extensive, worldwide Rotary International movement – have made it possible for the clinic, located in a cottage in the grounds of Dubbo Base Hospital, to replace decades-old furniture.

“BreastScreen NSW Greater Western has extended its heartfelt thanks to Rotary Dubbo for a generous financial contribution that allowed the service to purchase much-needed new furniture,” a spokesperson said.

“The upgrade marks an important milestone for the clinic, which has been using the same furnishings since BreastScreen NSW first began operating in Dubbo 30 years ago,” they added.

“The donation will enable the clinic to refresh its waiting and consultation areas, creating a more comfortable and welcoming environment for the thousands of women who attend breast screening in Dubbo each year.

“Staff say the new furniture will help modernise the space and better reflect the warm, professional care that clients receive during their appointments.”

Conversations about the importance of breast screening are uncomfortable for some women, particularly those reluctant to take the first step. The refreshed, welcoming and more comfortable environment now at the Dubbo clinic may make it easier to do so.

Rotary's support for this project continues the esteemed organisation’s long tradition of contributing to community initiatives.

“The team at BreastScreen NSW Greater Western greatly appreciate Rotary Dubbo for the donation that will enhance both comfort and accessibility for women across the region,” the spokesperson concluded.

The Dubbo BreastScreen team would like to remind the community that for women aged 40+, having a breast screen is the best way to detect breast cancer early, before they notice a change or feel a lump. Just 20 minutes every two years could save someone’s life.

To book or obtain further information, call 13 20 50 or visit breastscreen.nsw.gov.au.