Calling all trivia champions: Rotary charity tournament looms

Could you and your friends possibly be the next Rotary trivia champions?

The good folk from Rotary will host a trivia tournament this Sunday, August 2, in Dubbo to raise funds for an important overseas project supporting children in need.

The Dubbo Rotary Club and the Dubbo Macquarie Rotary Club invite the community to come along to the Devil’s Hollow Brewery this Sunday, have lunch and stay on for an afternoon of trivia starting at 2pm.

Last year’s very popular trivia tournament raised funds for the Wilkins Foundation in Vanuatu, event organiser and Dubbo Rotary member Sally Devenish said.

Funds raised from this year’s event will support Rotary’s overseas project to help young children in Arusha, Tanzania.

Sally has been a volunteer in Arusha and can confirm just how much this project will benefit the young children living in that area.

She hopes the Dubbo community will get behind Rotary and help the hardworking community service organisation do what they do best and help others in need.

There are great prizes up for grabs in the trivia tournament, she added.

“First prize is the Rotary Cup plus a brewery voucher worth $300.00,” Sally said.

“Second prize will be a $150.00 brewery voucher, and third prize is a $50.00 voucher,” she added.

Brewery Manager Ceridwyn Usback said Devil’s Hollow Brewery was pleased to be able to provide the prizes as well as having their trivia organizer Matt Devenish conduct the event.

“It is a maximum of eight people to a team, and teams can register online,” Ceridwyn concluded.

Event details are listed in ON THIS WEEK in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.