Members of The 1st/19th Battalion The Royal New South Wales Regiment and The Dubbo RSL Sub-Branch completed a virtual 5km Run Army event on Friday, April 24, in Dubbo at the Multi-User Training Depot on Kokoda Place, to raise funds in support of Legacy.

Not-for-profit Legacy cares for the families of Australian Defence Force personnel who have lost their lives or their health as a result of their service.

Participants in the local event were required to run 5km for the event, Sergeant Matthew Stewart told Dubbo Photo News.

"Run Army is held in Brisbane and Townsville each year, and virtual events can be completed for those that live remotely to those areas to support Legacy. For more information reach out to the local Army Reserve Depot," Matthew concluded.

Lest We Forget.