Rural Fire Service (RFS) Brigades will be out in force across the Orana district this weekend and next, encouraging communities to “Get Ready” as the next fire season officially begins on October 1.

The statewide community preparedness initiative involves local brigades (RFB) getting out and about, taking their important safety messages to their rural communities.

In the Orana, Get Ready Weekends will take place on September 19-20, and Sunday, September 27.

Talking with locals, the brigades provide free information, practical advice and resources to help residents understand their bush fire risk and how to take simple steps to protect their homes, properties and families.

Lauren Wilson, Fire Trails Operational Officer with RFS Western Area Command, said this public outreach ahead of the next fire season is very important, and encourages rural and regional residents to take advantage of the opportunity the Get Ready Weekends provide to chat to their local brigades.

"What we're what we're encouraging our communities to do is contact the RFS or their local brigade about getting a bushfire survival plan in place," Lauren said.

"That really looks at having a discussion with your family about what happens if a bushfire is in the area. What are your trigger points? What are your moments that decide you are going to leave?

"In addition to that, if you are on a rural blocks or on property, complete a farm fire survival plan. They look more closely at that type of setting," she added.

"One thing that we've got to be really cognisant of is the fact that during bushfires, embers can travel – and I'm not talking just a kilometre.

"When fire is fully developed and fully evolved, it creates its own weather and it will suck all the embers and ash and whatnot up into the atmosphere, and the wind will carry it. So you're not necessarily going to see it, and unfortunately, embers are how we get those additional spot fires," Lauren said.

During the Get Ready Weekends, RFB staff are happy to talk with locals about their properties and assist with the bushfire survival plans and farm fire survival plans.

"You know, who's in the home, have you got pets, are they big, are they small, things like that. The teams can provide more of that personalised advice. We can't tell you what your plan will be, but we can definitely provide you more specific advice as to what things you should take into consideration," Lauren added.

Local brigades will be available to chat with residents as follows:

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Saturday, September19

Dubbo HQ RFB: Dubbo Farmers Markets, Victoria Park, Dubbo, from 8.00 am – 12.00pm.

Eulomogo RFB: corner of Eulomogo Road and Railway Lane, Firgrove from 10am – 2.00pm.

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Sunday, September 20

Boothenba RFB will move around the district conducting “corner chats” at these locations and times:

10am: opposite 93R/94R Old Mendooran Rd

10.45am: adjacent to 97R Old Mendooran Rd

11.30am: adjacent to Waitara Falls (87R Dunedoo Rd)

1pm: corner of Durraween Ln and Boundary Creek Rd

1.45pm: Mugga Hill (mountain bike trail entrance)

2.30pm: corner of Dunedoo Rd and Durraween Ln (opposite Fire Station)

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Sunday, September 27

Mt Arthur RFB: Wellington Rotary Markets, Cameron Park, from 8.30am –2.00pm.

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More information can be found online at myfireplan.com.au