When Dubbo College Senior Campus Year 12 student Savannah Braithwaite steps up to sing four chosen pieces for her HSC Music performance, it will be a real family affair.

Savannah will be joined by her mum Lenore on piano, stepdad Allen on electric guitar, sister Scarlett on bass guitar, and dad Glen on drums as she performs “Older” by Lizzy McAlpine, “Alexandra” by The Army, The Navy, and songs by Olivia Dean “A Couple Minutes” and “Reason to Stay”.

For Savannah, having her family beside her feels like a natural fit for a subject shaped by a lifelong connection to music.

“I’ve grown up around music,” Savannah explained.

“My mum and stepdad are music teachers and everyone in my family plays an instrument.

“I’ve been surrounded by that and picked up little things growing up, and now I’m able to do something like this.”

The idea of performing with her family was first suggested by her mum, giving Savannah an opportunity to make her performance a little different, while also demonstrating her ability to perform alongside other musicians.

Savannah is particularly looking forward to performing her two Olivia Dean pieces, which will bring the whole family together.

“[Those have] everyone in it, whereas the first two only have my mum and stepdad,” she said.

“It’s good having all the instruments, and they’re pretty upbeat and fun songs to perform.”

As Savannah approaches the end of Year 12, she acknowledges that preparing for her HSC Music performance has been one of the more enjoyable parts of her HSC.

“I think it’s been one of the most enjoyable subjects to study for because of the practical element. It’s a bit more fun,” Savannah said.

Music has been part of Savannah’s schooling for a number of years and while she doesn’t currently plan to pursue music professionally after school, she hopes it will continue to be part of her life.

“I think I’ll always keep my love for music and performing,” Savannah said.

Savannah hopes to become a history teacher, following in the steps of dad Glen Braithwaite, Principal of Dubbo College Senior Campus, who has taught history there for 20 years.

For Glen, sitting behind the drums for Savannah’s HSC performance will also be an opportunity to share an important milestone in his daughter’s final year of schooling.

“I am beyond proud of Savannah’s achievements this year and to be supporting her for the Music performance exams is incredibly special.”