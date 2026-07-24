As more Dubbo families face financial hardship and housing stress, locals will come together on the evening of Friday, August 28, to take part in the Vinnies NSW Community Sleepout and support people doing it tough in their own community.

Participants will sleep out at the Dubbo Turf Club as part of a statewide effort uniting communities to address hardship and support local programs and services delivered by the St Vincent de Paul Society NSW.

Other Vinnies’ community sleepouts will take place on the same evening in Albury, Armidale, Orange and the Southern Highlands, as well as at the Australian Catholic University’s Strathfield campus in Sydney.

Demand for support across the Dubbo region remains high with over 1200 people seeking assistance from Vinnies NSW over the past year, including more than one in four people requesting assistance for the first time and two in five people experiencing housing stress.

Funds raised from the event will support Vinnies’ work in Dubbo and neighbouring communities, providing financial and material assistance through local Conference members, organisers said.

“The Vinnies NSW Community Sleepout is an important opportunity to bring our community together, raise awareness of the challenges facing many people, and support the vital work the Society NSW does every day,” Sarah Wilson, regional director north west, St Vincent de Paul Society NSW, said.

“A growing number of people are facing hardship which is why we encourage everyone to donate and get involved next month.

“We know one night outdoors can never replicate the experience of homelessness, but it provides an opportunity to reflect on the challenges many people face every day and to stand in solidarity with those doing it tough.”

The Vinnies NSW Community Sleepout brought over 230 people together last year, raising vital funds to support the Society’s work across the state.

Over $13,000 was raised as part of the Dubbo Community Sleepout in 2025. At the time of writing, fundraising for this year’s Dubbo Sleepout currently stands at one tenth of what was raised last year. However, there is plenty of time between now and the event on August 28 for the contributions to grow.

Community members, businesses, schools and local organisations are encouraged to take part or make a donation. Further information is available online at: my.fundraise.vinniesnsw.org.au/dubbo-vinnies-community-sleepout-2026.

Every little bit helps those who need help, organisers said.

“We continue to see firsthand the growing impact of housing stress and hardship in communities across NSW,” said St Vincent de Paul Society NSW state president Peter Houweling.

“Our frontline services and members continue to report growing demand for support as housing insecurity and cost-of-living pressures impact more Australians,” he added.

“Having a secure and stable place to live impacts so many aspects of a person’s life – their education, employment, health and quality of life – and is vital to shaping communities where people can belong.

“The Vinnies NSW Community Sleepout lasts for just one night, but the funds raised help provide support, dignity and hope throughout the year for people who need it most,” he concluded.