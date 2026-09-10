Dubbo through and through, young health services student Abby Wilson is committed to the country.

A recent recipient of a Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) scholarship to continue her studies on the Mid North Coast, she sees her future in the bush.

"I'm from an area just on the edge of town in south Dubbo; I've been there my whole life, born and bred," Abby says proudly.

"I'm now studying physiotherapy at Charles Sturt University (CSU) at Port Macquarie," she reveals.

The annual scholarships are designed to help country kids who have expressed a preference for staying in the regions to fund their studies. The idea to apply came from close to home, Abby reveals.

"I found out about the scholarships because my sister was a recipient herself," Abby explains.

"She was studying occupational therapy and has now graduated and is working in Mudgee, so it's worked out well for her."

The scholarship money has taken a lot of the pressure off the cost of living and studying in one of the coast's more expensive tourist towns.

"It's helping me massively; it's incredible assistance, not having to worry about the financial stresses of living out of home.

"For the past two years I've been in a rental; it's not too bad, but as a holiday spot, it's not the cheapest place to live," Abby says ruefully.

Growing up, living, studying and loving the bush, she definitely sees her future west of the mountains.

"I went to St Mary's for primary and St John's for high school, and grew up playing every sport, with swimming a big one… my coach tried to turn me into a 100m butterflyer, but I'm more of a breast-stroker," she confesses.

"I would love to go back home; I like the country life. I also have massive family connections there, with about 30-plus first cousins for starters!"

With only about 20 per cent of Australia's physiotherapists working outside of major cities, her skills upon graduation will be greatly appreciated in our smaller towns and communities.

"What field I work in is still up in the air. I've thought about going into the health sector — some people look at becoming things like pelvic health specialists," Abby says.

She knows regional and rural areas are desperately in need of physios, and hopes to help alleviate that, she concludes. (This last section was a broken quote in the original — rendered as indirect speech per the Style Guide; worth confirming the exact wording with Abby.)

Abby's scholarship was funded by the Quayclean group, a leading Australian-owned cleaning, waste management and hygiene services company. Quayclean is supporting Abby's scholarship for a second successive year.

The scholarship forms part of Quayclean's long-term partnership with the Sydney Showground, where the company provides day-to-day event cleaning, waste management, and recycling services, including for the annual Sydney Royal Easter Show.

For more information on the RAS Foundation, visit rasf.org.au