Australia's most famous boilermaker – who now calls the hallowed halls of Federal Parliament home – has encouraged school leavers to consider all options as they contemplate their future beyond the classroom.

Federal Member for Parkes, Jamie Chaffey MP, who started his career as an apprentice boilermaker, features the 2026 School Leavers’ Guide on his website.

Filled with information that will help young people as they make the transition from school to their next step, the guide includes education and training options, financial and other support, finding employment, keeping good mental health, useful websites, and additional information including voting and Medicare. It can be accessed at www.jamiechaffey.com.au/school-leavers-guide.

Mr Chaffey said the months ahead would bring plenty of big decisions for young people finishing school, and the guide will help with this.

“There are so many choices for school leavers. Whether it is university, TAFE, an apprenticeship, work, a gap year or something completely different, there is no single right path, and working out what comes next is not always easy," he said.

“Most of us know a young person facing those decisions."

The former tradie who now represents Australia's seventh largest (geographically) federal electorate is so committed to supporting the next generation of tradespeople that he also sponsors an annual vocational award in each secondary school across the Parkes electorate to encourage those students who are excelling in their chosen trade while at school.