Getting their old jalopies ready to go for this weekend's start to the Lunchbox Rally has been no walk in the park for the Central West's Ryan family!

With cars entered required to cost under $1500 for the famous bush charity event, there's been an odd spanner in the works even at this late stage, Sean Ryan tells Dubbo Photo News.

One of the famous "Box" outback rally series that fundraises thousands for the Cancer Council each year, the event involves a parent riding with one of their children, and the Ryan family is joining in for this one.

The Lunchbox Rally takes place from Saturday to Tuesday, September 26–29, with 220 participants in adult-and-child teams of two embarking on a round trip starting and finishing in Dubbo.

“In the Lunchbox Rally, each team has one adult and one kid in each themed car, this year is extra special, as we have two family cars taking on the trek,” Sean explains.

“My wife, Karina, is driving a Mario-themed car with our nine-year-old son Arlo, and I am driving a Ghostbusters-themed car with our eight-year-old son, Fletcher!” he adds.

As is the wont with vehicles on their last few hundred kilometres, though, things have a habit of going wrong…

“We were hoping to get another photo taken, however, the 'Mario Kart' is on the hoists for a failed shock and strut-top,” Sean reveals.

“The 'Ghostbuster' is also at the auto electricians.”

Sean describes how the Lunchbox is part of the "Box" rally series – that also includes the singularly named S%&*Box and the Mystery Box events – that all raise vital funds for the Cancer Council.

These good deeds, he explains, are a way of honouring the good work that the Cancer Council does for a disease that affects almost everyone.

“We've been touched by cancer amongst our family and friends, my Mum battled breast cancer, and we also lost a good friend who was only in his forties.

“Thankfully though, my Mum has come out the other side.”

For now, the Ryan family is getting ready to hit the road from Saturday from Dubbo, with the Rally's five-day route exploring outback locations including Lightning Ridge, Eulo, and Louth, before returning to Dubbo.

Box Rallies is the Cancer Council's largest partner, having raised more than $69 million for cancer research nationally, funding 86 research projects to date.