Modern art is not just about paintings on walls and ceramics on stands.

This creative truth has been highlighted by a new “sensory” exhibition entitled “Songs of Sowing & Reaping” by Dubbo-based artist Kim V Goldsmith at the Western Plains Cultural Centre.

This current exhibition utilises immersive soundscapes, video-work, and photographic portraits, to: “transport viewers into the captivating rural agricultural landscape”.

Songs of Sowing & Reaping invites both personal and collective reflection about human and natural environments, with the consideration of how these have evolved and may continue to shift in the future, Ms Goldsmith revealed.

The project grew from a concept back in 2003 as part of an on-field residency in Scotland and has since taken Goldsmith to farms and locations near Narromine and Trangie.

“This exhibition has been the culmination of a multi-year fieldwork project and is deeply-embedded within the land from which it was produced, offering a sensory exploration of how this place is experienced and understood,”Ms Goldsmith said.

“As part of the project, I have loved returning to sites repeatedly over time to document and record them. Having so many sound recordings, photos and videos to work with after a project over this timeframe ultimately reveals things you miss in the field when listening or watching them back,” she added.

The exhibition aims to recreate the feeling of these places at different moments in time, creating soundscapes, moving images and installations that then hold the movement and sonic memories of the day they were captured.

“It might be the sound of wood ducks splashing in a farm dam in the middle of the night, or the sound of earthworms beneath a pasture on a warm spring day,” Ms Goldsmith said.

“Whilst I have exhibited my work in several solo and group exhibitions over the past 25 years, this exhibition has been a milestone in my art practice,” she concluded.

The Songs of Sowing & Reaping is on exhibition until min-February and has been supported by funding from Create NSW and the Country Arts Support Program.