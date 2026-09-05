The much-loved community event, the Wellington Rotary Sheep Dash, is set to return to the Wellington Showgrounds this weekend on Father’s Day, Sunday, September 6, promising a fun-filled day out for families, friends and visitors of all ages.

Premiering in March 2025, The Sheep Dash attracted over 2000 people to its inaugural event, creating countless memories and establishing itself as a highlight on the local events calendar.

This year’s Sheep Dash will build on that success, with the day’s activities and entertainment, including:

• The fun-filled and highly energetic Sheep Dash-the signature attraction

• Children’s Activities, with plenty of fun games and activities for young people

• Lots of local food options

• A great family-friendly atmosphere, perfect for celebrating Father’s Day.

Gates open at 9am and the first dash is at 10am.

The Rotary Club of Wellington invites local businesses, organisations and individuals to get behind this popular and growing community event.

With the event on this Sunday, a range of sponsorship and support opportunities are still available. Contact a Rotarian to hear how you can be involved.

“We are excited to see The Sheep Dash return even bigger and better in 2026,” organisers said.

“It’s a fantastic way to spend Father’s Day together, celebrate our community, and support a much-loved local event.”

Rotarians look forward to seeing you at the Dash!

For more information or sponsorship enquiries, contact Ian Parkes, Rotary Club of Wellington. Phone 0400 846 353 or email: ianparkes@bigpond.com.