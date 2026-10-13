The recent triumph of Dubbo South Public’s inaugural Artist in Residence Showcase of inspiring young creatives has turned the School’s attention to nominations for next year’s program.

The first-ever Artist in Residence Showcase transformed the school library into a vibrant exhibition and performance space with families, staff and students gathered to celebrate the artistic achievements of students who participated in High Potential and Gifted Education (HPGE) workshops during Term Two.

The artworks were inspired by the professional practices of the school’s Artists in Residence — Vicki Aland, Susy Yaghian and Olivia Tidsell — who generously shared their expertise through artist talks and hands-on Creation Days.

Working alongside students and creating their own artworks on campus, the visiting artists provided students with a unique opportunity to experience professional artistic practice firsthand.

For the students, this was more than an exhibition. It was an opportunity to feel recognised, valued and celebrated as young artists.

“They felt like artists, and that is exactly what this program is about celebrating potential, championing creativity and creating opportunities,” Dubbo South principal Sharon Allman said.

First year of the initiative has laid the ground-work for the future with local artists encouraged to consider how the program can help inspire the next generation of talent in the community, a School spokesperson believes.

”The 2026 Artist in Residence Showcase, has established an inspiring foundation for the program’s future, with the school looking forward to seeing how its young artists continue to grow and where their creativity takes them,” the spokesperson said.

“The program is an exciting opportunity for professional artists to work alongside students, share their expertise and help inspire the next generation of creative thinkers and artists,” they concluded.