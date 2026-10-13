As Dementia Australia and Carers Australia called for urgent respite reform during Dementia Action Week (September 21-27), Dubbo’s Sing Out Choir announced it will provide free online access nationwide to its tried and tested “On Demand” program until December 21, 2026, turning a live dementia-inclusive experience into practical help families can use now.

It's an important step forward, according to registered nurse and dementia counsellor Anne Gemmell, Sing Out Choir's founder and CEO whose father is living with dementia.

"I am passionate about providing free national access to our offering, to provide help, support, fun and joy to anyone who is living with or caring for someone with dementia,” Anne said.

•••

Creating the program

Sing Out Choir began as a live, dementia-inclusive choir in Dubbo for those living with the condition, their carers, families and volunteers. It celebrated the connections made, but also exposed a barrier: some of those needing that connection most are the least able to access it.

Charles Sturt University’s (CSU) peer-reviewed study of the choir found active encouragement, belonging and social connection were central to its operation, and documented the difficulty of sustaining dementia-inclusive programs in regional communities.

Belinda Cash, Associate Professor of Social Work & Gerontology, CSU, said social connection plays an important role in wellbeing for people living with dementia.

“People living with dementia can face barriers to participating in community activities, making access to meaningful opportunities for engagement and connection [like Sing Out Choir] especially important,” she said.

Sing Out Choir investigated how their experience could reach people unable to join the choir in person, rebuilding the live format as four guided Sing Out On Demand experiences using familiar songs, movement, conversation and memory prompts. During the pilot roll-out, family members, carers or care workers could join in beside the person living with dementia.

The format was tested at Kintyre Lodge and Orana Gardens in Dubbo and Opal Ashfield Terrace Care Community in Sydney, recording 285 attendances.

The pilot tested feasibility and reception, not clinical outcomes. While the technology carried the experience beyond Dubbo, human participation still made it work.

Jo Tappel, Lifestyle Coordinator, Kintyre Living Village, BaptistCare, Dubbo, spoke of the value of the program.

“What struck me was how little it took to create a moment that could mean so much to a resident," she said.

"You press play, sit beside someone and join in, and suddenly you’re sharing a song, a memory or a smile instead of simply moving through another part of their care. That’s the kind of innovation we need more of in dementia and memory care: simple enough to use today, but powerful enough to bring people back to each other.”

•••

Sobering stats

Dementia is now Australia’s leading cause of death. Dementia Australia estimates 446,500 Australians are currently living with dementia and 1.7 million people are involved in their care.

On September 3, Dementia Australia and Carers Australia called for an independent review of Commonwealth-funded respite. Last year, their Carer Wellbeing Survey reported that six in 10 carers struggled to find high-quality respite available locally.

Reform will take time, but caring does not stop while families wait, Anne said.

•••

The future

The Sing Out On Demand program doesn't replace respite, specialist care or clinical treatment, but creates space for people to find connection and joy.

The Sing Out team wants to grow their four guided experiences to about 20, but needs support to do so. Businesses, community groups and individuals seeking to help expand the work of the Sing Out Choir can contact Anne Gemmell via the website at www.singoutchoir.com.au.