Unbreakable bonds that tie sisters together is the subject of award-winning author Tess Woods' new book and her author talk at Macquarie Regional Library on Monday, September 21.

Tess writes contemporary fiction based around the relationships and the bonds between women, with her latest work about three sisters and their efforts to keep a business running and following their own dreams in a highly-traditional Arab society.

She has written five novels with the latest, “The Cairo Bridal Shop” released earlier this month, Macquarie Regional Library Manager, Kathryn McAlister said.

“Tess Woods creates characters that feel authentic and that readers can connect with,” Kathryn said.

“They are relatable, emotional layered and more like real people than fictional characters,” she added. Ms

Her previous book, “The Venice Hotel”, became an instant Top 10 Australian best seller and was shortlisted in the 2025 Australian Book Industry Book Awards for General Fiction Book of the Year. It was also voted ninth in the 2025 Better Reading Top 100 Books.

“Author talks at Macquarie Regional Library are always well attended; people enjoy hearing from authors about the writing process and the story behind the story,” Kathryn explained.

“This event is a great excuse to get a group of friends together and enjoy an afternoon at the library listening to a popular Australian author.”

A range of Tess Woods’ books will be available to purchase at the event through the Book Connection. Macquarie Regional Library also has Tess Woods’ books available to borrow.

The author talk with Tess Woods is a free event and is on Monday, September 21, from 5pm at Dubbo Library. Bookings are essential. For more information and to book, go to: www.mrl.nsw.gov.au, or call 02 6801 4501.