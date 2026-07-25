Skillset Senior College will host an Open Day at its Dubbo campus this week and invites the community to stop by and take a look at its alternative pathways to completing secondary education.

The alternative senior college supports young people who have faced barriers to completing mainstream schooling, offering a flexible, relational, and trauma-informed approach to senior education, guided by their values of “kindness, courage, and consideration.”

The open day on Wednesday, July 29, kicks off at 4pm and aims to raise awareness that there are alternative pathways for completing senior schooling locally.

“Choosing a school is an important decision, and we want prospective students and their families to see our learning environment, meet our staff and understand the support available,” the spokesperson said.

“Our goal is for every young person to leave Skillset Senior College with a clear pathway that reflects their aspirations.

“Graduates move into a wide range of opportunities, including apprenticeships, traineeships, employment, TAFE, university and other vocational education and training pathways,” the spokesperson explained.

“We work closely with each student to help them identify their goals and connect them with the education, training or employment opportunities that best suit their strengths and ambitions. Supporting successful transitions beyond school is a key priority for the College.”

With 74 students currently completing senior education at the Dubbo campus on Sheraton Road, and with a tagline “Learning Starts With Connection”, Skillset Senior College’s open day is an important event for those in the community who may be challenged by mainstream schooling.

Visitors will be able to tour the Dubbo campus, hear about its programs and pathways, discuss potential partnerships, referrals or collaboration opportunities, and meet staff and students at the open day, the spokesperson added.

“We want the community to know that Skillset Senior College is a place where young people are genuinely known, valued and supported to succeed on their own path.

“Everything we do starts with connection. We believe that when young people feel safe, respected and that they belong, they're better able to engage in learning and build confidence in themselves and their future.

“Our students aren't defined by the challenges they've faced. They're recognised for their strengths, their potential and the unique contributions they bring to our college community,” they added.

“Ultimately, we're here to help young people develop the skills, resilience and confidence to take their next step, whatever that looks like for them,” they concluded.