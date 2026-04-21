The Australian Skin Cancer Foundation’s (ASCF) mobile skin check truck returned to Dubbo late last month as part of a visit organised by Westfund Health Insurance for its members.

Based at the Charles Sturt University campus, the mobile clinic – equipped with cutting-edge 3D skin scanning technology donated by Westfund – enables early detection of skin cancer in areas where access to specialist care is often limited.

“We’re thrilled by the incredible response from the community, with all Westfund member bookings filling within an hour,” the insurer’s Chief Health Care Services Officer, Liz Casmiri, said.

“By funding this initiative and donating the VECTRA WB360 technology, we’re making early detection more accessible and helping to save lives in regional communities,” she added.

Skin cancer continues to be of concern in Australia, with melanoma being the most deadly form of skin cancer that claims around 1300 lives every year according to the Melanoma Institute of Australia. If caught early, 90 per cent of melanomas can be cured by surgery, the institute says.

In this respect, the ASCF mobile skin check truck is performing a valuable service by bringing free skin check services to regional communities.

Foundation CEO Jay Allen OAM said skin cancer doesn’t discriminate by postcode, and nor should life-saving healthcare.

“Through our partnership with Westfund, we’re bringing free skin checks directly to regional communities where early detection can mean the difference between life and death,” he concluded.