With domestic and family violence (DFV) continuing to be a scourge on our communities, NSW Police revealed that 732 people were charged last month during a focused operation that also included the ACT for the first time.

“Operation Amarok 14” took place across NSW from Friday, August 14, to Sunday, August 16, identifying DFV offenders who present an increased threat to victims because of their capability, intent and access.

The operation was intelligence-led and offender-focused, aiming to ensure the safety and wellbeing of DFV victims and the broader community.

Following the proven success of Operation Amarok – which has now seen more than 9,067 offenders charged since 2023 – NSW Police for the first time held the operation in conjunction with ACT Policing (Operation Shepherd) and the Australian Federal Police.

NSW Police provided ACT Policing with an operational blueprint, strategies and resources and worked with AFP to extradite offenders wanted for alleged domestic violence charges.

The Domestic and Family Violence Command led the operation with the assistance of general duty officers, Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Teams (DVHROT), along with specialist officers from State Crime Command’s Raptor Squad, Youth Command, State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, and the Police Transport Command.

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Sobering stats

Across the three days, 732 people were arrested and charged, with 228 arrest warrants executed.

Police laid 1589 charges, and conducted 1497 bail compliance checks and 12,054 apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO) compliance checks, with a total of 546 breaches identified.

Officers conducted 93 firearms prohibition order (FPO) searches, with 118 firearms and 16 weapons seized.

Statistics for the Western Region during Operation Amarok 14 were as follows:

• Executed Arrest warrants – 36

• Persons charged – 162

• Offences – 376

• ADVO Compliance checks – 1773

• ADVO breaches identified – 89

• Bail compliance checks – 256

• Breaches identified – 128

• Bail breaches identified – 39

• FPO searches – 14

• Firearm seizures – 38

• Other weapon seizures – 2

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Scale of DFV “stark”

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said these results are a stark and confronting reminder of the scale of domestic violence across NSW.

“732 people charged, 1589 offences, three days. These are the results police deliver when we back them with the resources and support to take the fight directly to offenders,” she said.

“This is the fourteenth Operation Amarok, and our police are not slowing down. The Minns Government supports this operation and backs every officer going through doors to protect victim-survivors.

“These alleged offenders rely on fear and control. Amarok turns that pressure back onto them,” she added.

“For the first time, NSW Police worked with ACT Policing. A border is not a hiding place, and it should not protect alleged offenders from the consequences of their actions.”

The results of last month’s operation were “sobering”, Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison said.

“But it also means many more victim-survivors are safer at home and in the community,” she added.

“With our Police now working with ACT Police in this recent operation, perpetrators can no longer escape by crossing the border.

“The Minns Government continues to work hard to support victim-survivors when they escape violence through increased funding for specialist support programs and taking strong action to hold domestic and family violence perpetrators to account.”

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Every three minutes...

Deputy Commissioner Regional NSW Field Operations Paul Pisanos said DFV can occur in any family or community.

“Police receive a DFV-related call every three minutes. Behind every call for help is a person experiencing fear and a family whose safety has been impacted,” Deputy Commissioner Pisanos said.

“But domestic and family violence is not just a policing issue. It is a whole-of-society issue and while police play a role, we all need to work together to reduce the scourge.

“If you hear or see something, report it to police. You can even do that confidentially through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

ACT Policing Detective Superintendent Kylie Lawson said the operations were an opportunity to put DFV offenders on notice.

“We take family violence seriously every day of the year but operations such as these allow us to pool our resources and information and target those people who have evaded police detection,” Detective Superintendent Lawson said.

“We will also seek to continuously improve our response to family violence, to see if there are better ways we can share information with our partners to ensure that offenders are held to account no matter where they live, and victim-survivors are protected.”

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Accessing support