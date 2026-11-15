MQ & Associates has announced the freehold sale of Golden West Motor Inn in Dubbo. Located at 87 Cobra Street, close to Dubbo’s CBD, the well-presented motel occupies approximately 2,226 square metres and offers 29 accommodation rooms suited to corporate travellers, couples and families.

The property features a licensed restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, commercial kitchen and laundry, together with a three-bedroom manager’s residence. Extensive attention to maintenance, complemented by a new solar system and upgraded hot water infrastructure, adds to its appeal as an established accommodation business.

Selling agents Malcolm Mathie and Ray Larkin managed the transaction.

Mr Mathie said the motel’s presentation and central location were supported by Dubbo’s diverse regional economy.

“Golden West Motor Inn combines a well-maintained property with freehold ownership in one of inland NSW’s key regional centres,” he said.

“Dubbo attracts visitors for many different reasons, from business and regional services to holidays and major attractions. That diversity is an important consideration for accommodation owners looking beyond a single visitor market.”

Dubbo’s outlook is supported by population growth and continued public and private investment. Council’s 2025–2030 Events Strategy anticipates the Dubbo Region will gain almost 10,000 residents by 2041, while identifying construction, health care and accommodation among its key industries.

The wider region’s investment pipeline includes the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone, creating opportunities across infrastructure, employment, training and business services, considered a positive backdrop for Dubbo’s continued role as a commercial and service hub for western NSW. Dubbo’s signature attraction, Taronga Western Plains Zoo, is also a major drawcard for families and holidaymakers, complementing the city’s broader tourism accommodation market.

Ray Larkin said Golden West Motor Inn was well positioned to cater for both leisure and business visitors and has one of the best presented pools in town.

“Taronga Western Plains Zoo gives Dubbo a distinctive tourism identity, while the city’s commercial activity and regional services provide additional reasons for people to visit throughout the year,” he said.

“Golden West’s central location, range of accommodation and on-site facilities allow it to serve that broad guest mix. The care invested in the property also gives its incoming owners a strong foundation for the next chapter of the business.”