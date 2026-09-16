While it wasn’t exactly a record-setting cold winter to remember, it’s still good to see spring, with Dubbo offered a bunch of bumper spring events in 2026 to welcome the warmer months.

Council’s major venues, including the Western Plains Cultural Centre, Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, and Dubbo and Wellington Showgrounds, are set to welcome national touring shows, major exhibitions, and large outdoor events to the region, all providing a boost to the local economy.

The spring line up is a reflection of the work the Council crew have put in behind the scenes to attract the events and get the venues ready, Dubbo Regional Council Director Community Culture and Places, Craig Arms said.

“None of this happens without the efforts of our team year round,” Mr Arms revealed.

“Getting these venues ready for events of this scale takes real planning and hard work, often well before the public sees it,” he added.

With the Dubbo Art Fair, a national comedy show and a major outdoor caravan and camping show, Council’s facilities give the Dubbo Region the capacity to host events such as these that other regional areas don’t have.

The showground will continue to be on full display, recently hosting Dubbo’s MotorFest in late August, and this month welcoming the Orana Outdoor Caravan and Camping Show, which draws visitors and exhibitions from across the state for a weekend of camping, fishing and four wheel drive displays.

Council is also sponsoring the Stumbil Concert, and Unity in Rhythm: Garba Dance Festival during September through its Community Funding Program.

The Western Plains Cultural Centre will also host the Dubbo Art Fair (DAF26) in October. Now in its sixth year, the fair is supported through Council’s SPARC Cultural Plan and Create NSW funding. It showcases the work of local and regional artists, who this year are exhibiting alongside internationally acclaimed late Japanese artist, Yayoi Kasuma.

Comedy fans are also in for a treat with the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Sunday, November 8. The show brings some of the festivals hottest acts to the region for one night only.