Having the cruellest of starts in life, old “Cupcake” the dog was rescued on a special date that one of our premier animal rescue services uses to raise money and promote their good work.

Cupcake Day – being hosted this year on Thursday, September 17 – is an annual sweet-toothed fundraiser for the RSPCA where supporters bake delicious treats to help continue the 200-year-old vocation of the oldest animal welfare group in the world.

For Dubbo local, Barbara Etcell, however, it all started way back in 2009 when she met a tiny dog in dire need, sparking a powerful bond at a pivotal time in both their lives.

“She was found by rangers about 5am on Cupcake Day 17 years ago, tossed against the pound gates in Dubbo,” Barbara said.

“She was probably only a week old and, after she was vetted, a ranger asked if I would foster her; I was going through a lot personally, so I went to see her and that was it,” she added.

The tiniest of pups, Barbara told how she the tiny pup helped each other through some of the toughest of times.

“She fitted in my hand on the drive home, and we kept looking at each other; I just knew she was my forever dog.

“I hadn’t had an indoor dog before, so she was a big change but a very precious one; I was undergoing chemo for breast cancer, and she was a great comfort, she took my mind off the worst of it,” Barbara recalled.

Found on RSPCA NSW’s Cupcake Day, Barbara’s new best friend had only one fitting name: “She had to be ‘Cupcake’ because of Cupcake Day!”

Still living in Dubbo, Cupcake is now a familiar face around town and a favourite with local kids.

“Everybody knows her. She’s been around horse shows all her life, and I take her to pick up my great-granddaughters from school,” Barbara said.

“She’s been with me for 17 years and is the most precious thing in my life; all the kids rush up to say ‘hello’, she’s a bit of a star!”

Even after nearly two decades, Barbara and Cupcake remain proud RSPCA NSW supporters.

“Being able to help animals through RSPCA NSW means everything to me,” Barbars said.

“There’s too much abandonment, and the RSPCA does a wonderful job,” she concluded.

Locals are being encouraged to again get involved in Cupcake Day – either baking or buying delicious, home-cooked sweets – on Thursday, September 17.

For more info, go to: www.rspcacupcakeday.com.au/home