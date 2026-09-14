Dubbo is turning blue during September as the Dubbo Prostate Cancer Support Group (DPCSG) asks the community to get behind Blue September, helping shine a light on prostate cancer and the importance of men’s health.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and Dubbo Regional Council will light up the foyer of the Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre this month, while Macquarie Regional Library branches in Dubbo and Wellington will feature blue-themed displays. The Dubbo library branch already has a dedicated “blue nook” highlighting prostate cancer, men’s health and related resources.

For the DPCSG, Blue September is about much more than statistics. Established in 1996, the group provides a place where men who have experienced prostate cancer, along with their partners, can share experiences, offer support and learn from others who have walked a similar path.

The group can also connect newly diagnosed men and their partners with members who have experienced similar treatments, providing an opportunity to ask questions and talk openly in a relaxed, peer-support environment.

Prostate cancer remains a significant health issue for Australian men, with almost 29,000 Australian men diagnosed in 2025, and nearly 4,000 deaths from the disease, the group says.

Importantly, early detection can make a significant difference, with more than 98 per cent of those diagnosed early alive five years after diagnosis.

Family history is also an important risk factor, with the risk increasing for men whose father or brother has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Around 79 Australian men are diagnosed every day, with 1-in-5 at risk of being diagnosed in their lifetime, according to the estimates. Unfortunately, only 36 per cent of prostate cancers are detected early (also called stage one) of the disease – when it can be most effectively treated.

DPCSG members are keen to encourage more men to seek out early testing with a simple blood test called the “PSA test” (or prostate-specific antigen test).

It doesn’t diagnose prostate cancer, but depending on symptoms, risk factors, medical and family history, this will often be the first test to check for any issues with the prostate. The group encourages men to talk with their doctor about their individual risk and whether PSA testing is appropriate for them.

The group recently also donated $6000 to the Western Cancer Centre (WCC) to improve cancer care in the region. The donation was made possible by generous support from other voluntary groups such as Motorfest, and DPCSG’s efforts at Cars and Coffee.

The donation will contribute towards the cost of a Fujifilm Sonosite ST Ultrasound System with Steep Needle Profiling capability, a portable, point-of-care system designed to assist clinicians with procedures.

Building on previous contributions made by the group, their decision to make the supplementary donation followed discussions about how the group could make the greatest possible difference to cancer services locally.

With the ultrasound system already in use at WCC Radiology, the contribution will help offset its purchase cost and, in turn, assist the WCC Foundation by freeing funds for other important needs.

For cancer patients, time and comfort can be particularly important. The equipment can assist with procedures such as cannulation and enable clinicians to achieve successful access on the first attempt in most cases.

The DPCSG has a long history of supporting men and their families affected by prostate cancer, while also contributing to broader cancer awareness and services across the region. This latest donation reflects the group's ongoing commitment to supporting better cancer care close to home and ensuring local health services have access to equipment that can make a meaningful difference to patients and clinicians.

The Dubbo Prostate Cancer Support Group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. For more information see Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.

Blue September activities:

• The Long Run: run, walk, or ride 72kms for men with prostate cancer.

• Light Up Blue: light up landmarks, businesses, community halls, clubhouses blue during September.

• Life Force Presentation: designed to educate and empower workplaces about prostate cancer risks, early detection, and support.

This September, look out for the blue lights, displays and messages around Dubbo – and take the opportunity to start an important conversation about prostate cancer.