Using love of Country to help young Indigenous locals to reconnect with their community is the aim of an innovative program by Wellington Wiradjuri man, Jeff Amatto.

His Yindyamarra Landcare project recently received statewide recognition during Indigenous Business Month highlighting important Aboriginal-led initiatives.

His was among a number of Indigenous enterprises honoured for helping create jobs, strengthen communities, and boost economic growth for First nations peoples.

Yindyamarra Landcare project, Jeff’s commendation said, is about: “turning local knowledge and community connections into jobs, new customers and lasting benefits on Country”.

Reflecting this year's Indigenous Business Month theme, “Local and Connected”, Wellington-based Yindyamarra has created employment opportunities for 12 Aboriginal men through its culturally-grounded landcare and landscaping business.

“Local mob working with local mob is so important,” Jeff explained.

“The first phase of our Yindyamarra initiative is outreach and identifying men who are struggling,” he added.

A grant from the NSW Government’s Regional Development Trust also helped Yindyamarra purchase vehicles, lawn mowers, whipper snippers and other essential equipment to turn this work into a sustainable Landcare business.

“The second phase is building routine and structure in their lives, and teaching them cultural and landcare skills.

“The third phase is when they move into paid work, earning a wage and providing for their families,” Jeff revealed.

Yindyamarra supports Aboriginal men facing barriers to employment, well-being and connection by building routine, skills and confidence through culturally grounded landcare activities.

“One of the greatest outcomes is seeing 12 men now employed and providing for their families.

“These are men who were struggling socially and with their emotional well-being, and now two are working out at the REZ with EnergyCo,” Jeff disclosed.

Along with creating pathways to paid work, participants gain hands-on landscaping experience and develop cultural skills by crafting artefacts such as clapsticks and didgeridoos from materials sourced on Country.

“Since we started the business, these men are no longer caught up in the justice system,” Jeff said.

That is a huge outcome for them, their families and the wider community,” he added.

The NSW Government helped more than a dozen Indigenous businesses reach new customers through the Blak Voices in Business marketing initiative, DPIRD Executive Director Regional Economic Development and Gamilaroi man, Craig Jenkins said.

“Indigenous Business Month reminds us that Aboriginal business success is about more than revenue,” Mr Jenkins said.

it is about self-determination, community wellbeing and long-term opportunity for Aboriginal people.

Delivered in Wellington, Tamworth, Shellharbour and Newcastle, the program provided storytelling workshops, professional visual content and tailored marketing assets,

“Through initiatives like Blak Voices in Business and the Regional Development Trust, the NSW Government is helping Aboriginal entrepreneurs build their profile, reach new customers and grow on their own terms.

“This is what economic empowerment looks like in practice; backing Aboriginal businesses with the tools, confidence and visibility to build long-term success,” he concluded.