Showing potential new residents the many employment, career, and lifestyle benefits of the Orana region is the aim of the second series of a successful Dubbo Council campaign launched last year.

The 2026 launch of the “Region on the Rise” initiative features both a new “online experience” and 10 stories from locals across the district focusing on Dubbo as a place to live, work, invest, and learn.

Seeking to share authentic profiles that highlight the people, businesses, and innovations driving growth across the region, the online profiles include people from the health, education, aviation, business, building, and other sectors.

The continuation of the campaign reflects council’s commitment to championing the region’s success stories, Mayor Josh Black said.

“The Region on the Rise campaign continues to showcase the incredible people and businesses that call our region home,” Cr Black explained.

“Growing up in this region, I have always been the first to champion Dubbo, Wellington and our villages and the people we have spoken to this time, do that as well by demonstrating the opportunity, innovation and lifestyle that make the Dubbo Region such a compelling place to live, work and invest,” he added.

The second instalment in the series seeks to build on the “strong foundations” set in the campaign’s 2025 launch, Council’s Director Strategy, Partnerships and Engagement, Jessica Brown said.

“We’ve seen how powerful these stories can be in shaping perceptions of our region,” Ms Brown said.

“This next phase continues to highlight real experiences with people who are growing their careers, building successful businesses and contributing to a thriving community,” she added.

The project, she revealed, also now includes a “Business Toolkit” aiming to help local enterprises and leaders share positive messages about the region on their social channels and through their recruitment.

The campaign will again be shared locally while also targeting broader audiences across NSW, encouraging potential residents, investors and businesses to consider the Dubbo Region.

For more information, visit www.regionontherise.com.au.