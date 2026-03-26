Parts of Dubbo’s CBD remain closed on Friday after a severe storm caused the partial collapse of a construction crane and caused widespread damage, prompting a major safety and recovery operation expected to last at least 24 hours.

A recovery operation got underway following Thursday afternoon’s storm, which lashed the Dubbo region and left significant damage across the city, including the crane at the No.1 Church Street building site in the central business district.

Emergency services, alongside Dubbo Regional Council staff, have established an exclusion zone around affected streets, with both pedestrians and vehicles barred from entering the area while recovery work continues.

Authorities confirmed the operation will require the closure of sections of the CBD, with some local businesses advised they will need to remain shut on Friday, March 27, due to safety concerns and ongoing works.

Structural engineers are expected to carry out detailed assessments of the fallen crane before any recovery can begin, with heavy vehicles set to move into the area as part of the operation.

NSW Police have urged the public to avoid the impacted part of the CBD while crews work to secure the site.

"Police are advising people to stay away from the area,” authorities said, noting officers and council staff will remain on site to ensure the exclusion zone is maintained.

The clean-up effort is expected to continue into the weekend as officials work to safely dismantle and remove damaged infrastructure and assess the broader impact of the storm across the Dubbo area.

Council advised the following closures in a statement late Thursday evening.

Exclusion zones:

Roads will remain closed to vehicles on Macquarie Street between Talbragar and Wingewarra Street.

Pedestrians will be able to access Macquarie Street between Church Street and Talbragar Street.

Bligh Street will remain closed to vehicles between Talbragar Street and Wingewarra Street.

The Tracker Riley Shared Pathway on the river between Wingewarra Street and Talbragar Street will be closed to pedestrians.

Business closures:

Business accessed via Macquarie Street between Church Street and Wingewarra Street will not have access to open their businesses on Friday.

This impacts businesses on both sides of Macquarie Street in the exclusion zone. Businesses on the eastern side of Macquarie Street with rear access can trade using the rear entrance only and NSW Police will be on site ensuring the area remains clear.

Businesses on Macquarie Street north of Church Street are able to open on Friday, with pedestrian access only.

Businesses on Macquarie Street south of Wingewarra Street are unaffected and able to operate as normal.

The exclusion zone will be reviewed during the day, and further advice will be issued as changes are made.