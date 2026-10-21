Workers in regional communities who are recovering from workplace injuries and also need psychological support may find that distance, availability, waiting times and access to appropriate treatment can become additional barriers to recovery, an injury management specialist says.

Psychological injury is placing increasing pressure on the NSW workers compensation system, Martine Boughton-Smith says, pointing out the 2024-25 annual report by the State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA), an independent government agency, recorded 13,648 new psychological injury claims compared with 7289 in 2021-22 - an increase of 87 per cent in three years.

The July 2026 NSW workers compensation reforms have also placed renewed attention on psychological injury, recovery at work, and treatment pathways, she added.

The proprietor of Working Directions, an assessment, counselling and vocational rehabilitation service, is now extending her “Regional Road to Recovery” initiative into Dubbo and Western NSW, connecting with local GPs – often at the centre of an injured worker’s treatment, certification and recovery – and rehabilitation professionals to strengthen referral pathways to psychological support for injured workers.

The initiative is designed to complement existing Dubbo services rather than replace them, she says, providing another option where local availability, distance or waiting times make accessing support difficult.

“Regional Road to Recovery is about working collaboratively with the GP, rehabilitation provider and other treating professionals around the injured worker," Ms Boughton-Smith explained.

“The aim is to make access simpler and help people obtain appropriate support earlier in their recovery,” she added.

Telehealth is one option for injured workers in the Dubbo, Wellington, Narromine or surrounding communities to access counselling without repeated long-distance travel, while remaining connected with their local GP and other treating professionals, Ms Boughton-Smith said.

Further information can be found on the Working Directions website or from your local GP.