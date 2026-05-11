Central West Leadership Academy (CWLA) celebrated World Earth Day late last month by unveiling their new student-led garden project aimed at promoting sustainability and environmental awareness.

It follows the school’s success last year, when CWLA was selected as one of just 20 schools nationwide to share in a $100,000 funding pool through Coles and Planet Ark’s Sustainable Schools Competition, which helps students bring practical environmental projects to life.

CWLA received a $5,000 grant which has been used to kickstart its “Thyme to Lead” initiative. The project focuses on building a water-efficient vegetable garden alongside a composting system designed to recycle organic waste into nutrient-rich soil.

Teacher Caja O’Brien said the initiative is about more than gardening – it empowers students to take ownership of environmental change. The project has transformed an under-utilised section of the school into a vibrant outdoor learning space.

“This project has given students a meaningful way to connect with nature and recognise their responsibility in caring for it,” she told Dubbo Photo News on this year's World Earth Day.

“At CWLA, we aim to nurture future innovators and give them the tools to make a positive impact locally and globally.”

Students from Kindergarten to Year 2 excitedly shared the new gardens with Dubbo Photo News when we stopped by.

Students across all year levels, including infants’ classes, have played a role in maintaining the school’s existing green waste collection efforts.

The garden launch on World Earth Day highlights the school’s ongoing commitment to sustainability education and hands-on learning – ensuring students are not just participants, but leaders in shaping a greener future.